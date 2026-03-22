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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,287,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,287,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire a 2S22 Bohdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer at Russian personnel and equipment in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 23, 2026. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,287,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 22.

The number includes 940 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,793 tanks, 24,263 armored combat vehicles, 84,639 vehicles and fuel tanks, 38,638 artillery systems, 1,694 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,336 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 190,870 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff does not reveal its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

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While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA). The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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