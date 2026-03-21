‘Broke a barrier’ — Swarmer IPO tests Wall Street appetite for Ukrainian defense tech

A Ukrainian serviceman operates a drone during the “Wild Drones” competition simulating combat conditions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 5, 2025. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP / Getty Images)

Ukrainian-American drone AI startup Swarmer made a blockbuster debut on the NASDAQ on March 17, offering a first major test of whether Wall Street is ready to buy into Ukraine's wartime defense tech boom.

Initially priced at $5, Swarmer shares closed at $31 on March 17, a 520% first-day jump far above the norm for U.S. IPOs and one of the most dramatic market debuts in recent years.

The debut is a major milestone for Ukraine's defense tech sector, which has grown rapidly since Russia's full-scale invasion but has struggled to reach wealthy Western markets because of export and currency restrictions. If Swarmer succeeds on U.S. public markets, it could help open the door for other Ukrainian firms hoping to follow.

For Deborah Fairlamb, a founding partner of Green Flag VC, a venture fund focused on Ukrainian defense and dual-use start-ups and one of Swarmer’s earliest investors the listing “broke a barrier for the American investor, recognizing and understanding and having access to the talent of Ukrainian defense tech.”

“A case has been made that Ukrainian tech startups, in this case, a defense tech startup, have the capability to take their tech globally, that there is interest, and that this now sort of sets a path for others in the market to emulate,” Fairlamb said.

A serviceman from 208th Khersonska Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade holds an interceptor drone during combat operations in an unnamed location, Ukraine, on March 4, 2026. (Nina Liashonok / Ukrinform / Future Publishing / Getty Images)

Market interest in drone technology has exploded in recent years, Nicolas Owens, who has spent over two decades analyzing defense and aerospace stocks, told the Kyiv Independent.

“I can attest that there is very strong interest from investors in this area — in small drones and autonomy and so forth,” Owens said. “You have a company that was valued at $67 million on the day of the IPO that now has a market cap of $670 million. 10x is pretty dramatic. I would say it’s evidence of investors’ strong appetite for stocks or opportunities in this area.”

Ukrainian defense tech companies have exploded in number since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion and are now a core pillar of the country's defense and hopes for postwar economic growth . One of the persistent grievances of this industry is that current restrictions on exports and currency exchange keep companies from accessing wealthy Western markets.

“You choose the US because it has got far and away the largest capital markets in the world,” said Fairlamb. “It's got an investor base that is looking for new products and new companies to invest in. So Ukrainian defense tech and U.S. capital are a really good match.”

"'Drones,’ especially ‘drones in Ukraine,’ might be second only to AI as an investor theme that’s pretty hot right now."

The Kyiv Independent contacted Swarmer for comment, but was told the firm is in “silent mode” for the next month and a half.

Swarmer is the first Ukrainian defense company to go public in the U.S. Its public filings offer a unique glimpse into both the firm itself and the Ukrainian miltech industry as a whole.

The filings tout that Swarmer's software has facilitated 100,000 drone sorties on the frontlines against Russia. They acknowledge that the software involves significant reconfiguration of open-source software, and identify a general market as business-to-business-to-government rather than directly to the government. In the U.S., this may allow the firm to avoid the Pentagon's notorious reluctance to buy directly from firms from outside of NATO.

0:00 / 1× Ukrainian-American drone AI startup Swarmer's promo video. (Swarmer)

Swarmer also brought on Erik Prince as chairman of the board in December. The highly controversial founder of mercenary firm Blackwater, Prince has been known to be patrolling Ukraine for drone companies to acquire. He will have options for just over 1.77 million shares in the company — today worth some $93 million, but scheduled to vest over the next several years.

Ali Javaheri, a senior analyst at Pitchbook, focusing on defense technologies called the Swarmer IPO “Both a real signal and a weird trading event.”

“The market does seem willing to pay up for the idea that value in this category is shifting away from just the drone platform itself and toward the autonomy, coordination, and command layer. In other words, not just ‘can you build a drone,’ but ‘can you help one operator manage many systems, across different hardware, in contested conditions.’ That is a much more interesting thesis than just another UAV company coming public.”

Due to the small size of the IPO, however, Javaheri cautioned that the “stock action itself was probably too distorted to treat as a pure read-through for the whole market.”

A curious feature of the firm’s S-1 prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is that the firm identifies that it only had one customer, Smart Machinery Solutions, throughout 2024 and 2025, a drone producer that is not currently contracting Swarmer’s software any longer.

The end of revenue at the point of going public is ominous. The company lists “$16.3 million in projected revenue” and “an additional $16.8 million in anticipated revenue” over the next 12 to 24 months, a key part of the pitch.

The $16.3 million is tied to contracts that Fairlamb said have already been signed. If all comes through, Swarmer would be set to reach profitability this year.

As a first mover, Swarmer's fate on the U.S. market will be of enormous importance to Ukrainian firms eager to follow. Among other requirements for a public listing, Fairlamb said, the process required a massive investment in U.S. legal counsel. But among the firm's advantages are a U.S. entity and a distinct CEO, as well as plenty of investment from Western funds.

Swarmer is also a software maker rather than a drone maker, sparing it some of the current woes of arms manufacturers in Ukraine hamstrung by export controls. While the current use is war with Russia, Swarmer software also has civilian applications.

The timing of the IPO is impeccable. Just last month, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicted a surge in companies going public in 2026 after being what Owens described as “almost closed for business for the past couple of years.” On the heels of the U.S.-Israel war in Iran and a subsequent surge in weapon-buying across the Middle East, U.S. defense stocks have had a bumper March.

Ukrainian-style small drones are a market that U.S. defense primes like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin are not serving, Owens continued. But massive day-one spikes do not always signify long-term success.

“I would argue ‘drones,’ especially ‘drones in Ukraine,’ might be second only to AI as an investor theme that’s pretty hot right now," said Owens. "So it’s savvy of them to capitalize on that opportunity.”