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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,280,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,280,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian service members of the Skala regiment artillery unit fire an M109 howitzer toward Russian positions, in an undisclosed area, in Donetsk Oblast, on April 23, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,280,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 17.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,783 tanks, 24,218 armored combat vehicles, 83,744 vehicles and fuel tanks, 38,477 artillery systems, 1,688 multiple launch rocket systems, and 1,333 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 183,144 drones, 32 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

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While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA). The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine’s losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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