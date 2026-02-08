KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,246,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian servicemen of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine participate in training at an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 28, 2026. (Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,246,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 8.

The number includes 1,040 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,651 tanks, 24,010 armored fighting vehicles, 77,439 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,044 artillery systems, 1,637 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,295 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 127,549 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

