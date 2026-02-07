KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,245,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,245,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian troops fire rocket launcher systems from their positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,245,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 7.

The number includes 730 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,650 tanks, 24,009 armored fighting vehicles, 77,379 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,036 artillery systems, 1,637 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,295 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 127,081 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

read also

Russia causes ‘significant damage’ to thermal plants in mass attack on Ukraine power grid
Attacks were reported across the country, including in western regions.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Russian lossesUkraineRussiaGeneral StaffRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 7
Saturday, February 7
Video
Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Jared Goyette speaks with a Canadian volunteer, Brittney Shki-Giizis, who left the Canadian military to fight in Ukraine. A former tank instructor, she explains why she chose to come to the front, how she learned Ukrainian to serve in a Ukrainian unit, and how the war’s shift toward drones led her to become an FPV (first-person view) drone pilot.

Show More

Editors' Picks