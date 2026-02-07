General Staff: Russia has lost 1,245,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,245,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 7.

The number includes 730 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,650 tanks, 24,009 armored fighting vehicles, 77,379 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,036 artillery systems, 1,637 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,295 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 127,081 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.