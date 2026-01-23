KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,232,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Artillerymen of Ukraine’s 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade operate in combat positions as artillery units fire toward Russian positions in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 1, 2026. (Marharyta Fal / Frontliner / Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,232,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 23.

The number includes 1,280 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,599 tanks, 23,946 armored fighting vehicles, 75,556 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,549 artillery systems, 1,623 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,282 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 113,277 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Friday, January 23
Friday, January 23
