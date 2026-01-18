General Staff: Russia has lost 1,226,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,226,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 18.

The number includes 830 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,571 tanks, 23,919 armored fighting vehicles, 74,706 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,294 artillery systems, 1,616 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,278 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 109,450 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.