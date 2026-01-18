KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,226,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Soldiers of Ukraine's artillery crew fire a 122-mm howitzer at the positions of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,226,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 18.

The number includes 830 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,571 tanks, 23,919 armored fighting vehicles, 74,706 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,294 artillery systems, 1,616 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,278 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 109,450 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Russian lossesRussian armed forcesGeneral StaffUkrainian armed forces
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

