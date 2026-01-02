General Staff: Russia has lost 1,209,880 troops in Ukraine since 2022

Russia has lost around 1,209,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 2.

The number includes 910 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,494 tanks, 23,851 armored fighting vehicles, 72,587 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,720 artillery systems, 1,589 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,267 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 99,043 drones, 4,137 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.