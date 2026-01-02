KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,209,880 troops in Ukraine since 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,209,880 troops in Ukraine since 2022
A Ukrainian soldier from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade in the back of a pickup truck in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 31, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,209,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 2.

The number includes 910 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,494 tanks, 23,851 armored fighting vehicles, 72,587 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,720 artillery systems, 1,589 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,267 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 99,043 drones, 4,137 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

read also

‘Welcome back to life’ — Ukraine’s HUR faked death of top anti-Putin Russian commander, claimed Kremlin bounty money
Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), was reported killed in action on Dec. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
UkraineRussiaRussian losses
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, January 2
Ukraine denies targeting civilians in drone strike on occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Earlier on Jan. 1, Volodymyr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician turned top Russian proxy head of Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, accused Kyiv of launching three drones at a hotel and a cafe on the Black Sea coast. Saldo claimed that the alleged New Year drone strike on the village of Khorly killed 24 people, including a child, and wounded more than 50.

Friday, January 2
Ukraine enters EU's single mobile roaming zone.

Ukraine formally joined the European Union's single roaming zone on Jan. 1, allowing Ukrainian citizens to use their mobile phone service across the European bloc without incurring additional charges.

 (Updated:  )
5 things we lost in Pokrovsk

'All memories of my childhood in Pokrovsk seem like a dream, as if it never really happened.'

Show More

Editors' Picks