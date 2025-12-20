KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,195,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Tania Myronyshena
Soldiers from the 67th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen on a military truck on the section of the front line in the arc of the Donetsk River at Kremin forest in Donbas, Donetsk, Ukraine, on December 21, 2023. (Marek M. Berezowski / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,195,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 20.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,433 tanks, 23,769 armored fighting vehicles, 70,721 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,287 artillery systems, 1,575 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 air defense systems, 432 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 92,488 drones, 4,073 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Saturday, December 20
Saturday, December 20
