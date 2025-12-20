General Staff: Russia has lost 1,195,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,195,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 20.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,433 tanks, 23,769 armored fighting vehicles, 70,721 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,287 artillery systems, 1,575 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 air defense systems, 432 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 92,488 drones, 4,073 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.