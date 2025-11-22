General Staff: Russia has lost 1,164,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,164,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 22.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,361 (+4) tanks, 23,607 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 67,842 (+74) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,559 (+9) artillery systems, 1,547 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 2,248 (+1) air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 82,842 (+222) drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.