Saturday, November 22, 2025
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,164,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Asami Terajima
Recruits of the 37th Marine Brigade at a shooting range in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 24, 2024. (Photo by Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,164,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 22.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,361 (+4) tanks, 23,607 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 67,842 (+74) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,559 (+9) artillery systems, 1,547 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 2,248 (+1) air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 82,842 (+222) drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

