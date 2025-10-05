KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,115,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Dominic Culverwell
Soldiers cover their ears after the firing of an air cannon as Ukrainian artillery division supports soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia frontline. July 16, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,115,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 5.

The number includes 870 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, according to the General Staff.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,230 tanks, 23,299 armored fighting vehicles, 63,433 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,446 artillery systems, 1,516 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,222 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 66,863 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian losses
