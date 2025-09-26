KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,106,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Ukrainian tank makes its way along a dirt road in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 17, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,106,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 26.

The number includes 940 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,203 tanks, 23,287 armored fighting vehicles, 62,818 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,147 artillery systems, 1,501 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,222 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 63,569 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

"With all of the heavy bombardment over the last two weeks, they've gained almost no land," Trump told the press in the White House during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Ukrainian drones strike Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Krasnodar Krai's regional operational headquarters reported that Ukrainian drones debris fell on one of the refinery’s units amid a wider drone attack on the region. The Russian officials claimed that a fire spanning 30 square meters (323 square feet) was extinguished by crews.

Friday, September 26
