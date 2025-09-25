KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,105,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian servicemen fire 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher toward Russian positions, in the Kharkiv Oblast, on May 15, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,105,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 25.

The number includes 940 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,201 tanks, 23,287 armored fighting vehicles, 62,736 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,133 artillery systems, 1,501 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,222 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 63,235 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

