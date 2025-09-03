KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,084,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,084,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers service their tanks in the Kherson Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 8, 2025. (Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,084,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 3.

The number includes 780 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,157 tanks, 23,237 armored fighting vehicles, 60,600 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,342 artillery systems, 1,477 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 55,784 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Five injured as explosions rock Ukrainian cities in large-scale Russian drone, missile attack
Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight on Sept. 2-3, targeting regions in western and central Ukraine, officials reported. Five people have been reported injured.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesGeneral StaffRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 3
Wednesday, September 3
Show More

Editors' Picks