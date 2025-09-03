General Staff: Russia has lost 1,084,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,084,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 3.

The number includes 780 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,157 tanks, 23,237 armored fighting vehicles, 60,600 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,342 artillery systems, 1,477 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 55,784 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.