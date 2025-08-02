Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,055,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,055,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,055,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 2.

The number includes 1,010 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,068 tanks, 23,069 armored fighting vehicles, 57,024 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,982 artillery systems, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,196 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UkraineRussiaRussian lossesWarCasualties
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

