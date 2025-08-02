General Staff: Russia has lost 1,055,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,055,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 2.

The number includes 1,010 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,068 tanks, 23,069 armored fighting vehicles, 57,024 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,982 artillery systems, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,196 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.