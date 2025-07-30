General Staff: Russia has lost 1,052,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,052,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 30.

The number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,066 tanks, 23,065 armored fighting vehicles, 56,754 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,895 artillery systems, 1,451 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,202 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 48,685 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.