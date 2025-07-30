Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,052,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Ukrainian tank performs during firing practice amid Russia-Ukraine war on the frontline of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 29, 2023. (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,052,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 30.

The number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,066 tanks, 23,065 armored fighting vehicles, 56,754 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,895 artillery systems, 1,451 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,202 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 48,685 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Editors' Picks