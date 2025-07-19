Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,040,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A destroyed Russian tank sits in a snow-covered wheat field in the Kharkiv region on Feb. 22, 2023, amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. (Anantolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,040,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 19.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,032 tanks, 23,012 armored fighting vehicles, 55,602 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,531 artillery systems, 1,442 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,198 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 46,712 drones, 3,492 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

