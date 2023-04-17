General Staff: Russia has lost 182,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 17 that Russia has lost 182,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 590 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,660 tanks, 7,087 armored fighting vehicles, 5,672 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,804 artillery systems, 538 multiple launch rocket systems, 285 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,347 drones, and 18 boats.