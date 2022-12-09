France sends 100 generators to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

France has dispatched 100 generators to help Ukraine get through the winter, according to Deputy Energy Minister Farid Safarov and Benjamin Roehrig, deputy chief of Mission at the French embassy in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian power engineers hold the second front in this war with Russia - the energy front," Safarov said. "The challenges they face are unprecedented. We thank France for its support and, in particular, these generators, which will help us to get through this extremely difficult winter."