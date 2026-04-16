France releases Russia-linked shadow fleet tanker after operator pays fine

France released the Deyna oil tanker linked to Russia's shadow fleet after detaining it in late March, the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture announced on April 16.

The vessel was stopped by the French military on March 20 on suspicion of flying a false flag. The tanker was sailing under the Mozambican flag and had departed from Russia's Murmansk.

Russia has assembled a so-called shadow fleet since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.

The network relies on shell companies, opaque ownership structures, and frequently changing national flags to obscure ties to Moscow and bypass Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

In March, a court ordered the company operating the Deyna to pay a fine. The prefecture said the company has transferred the funds and committed to obtaining a new flag for the vessel.

French authorities added that the tanker will remain under maritime supervision during its transit until it leaves waters under French jurisdiction.

Paris has stepped up efforts to curb Russia's shadow fleet, intercepting vessels in its territorial waters in September 2025 and again in January as part of a campaign to disrupt sanction evasion.

Ukraine has welcomed these measures and repeatedly urged European allies to update legislation allowing the seizure of shadow fleet vessels and repurposing of their cargo for European security.