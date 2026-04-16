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France releases Russia-linked shadow fleet tanker after operator pays fine

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
France releases Russia-linked shadow fleet tanker after operator pays fine
The Mozambican-flagged oil tanker "Deyna", suspected of belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, is seen off the coast near the Rainaires beach, close to Port-de-Bouc, in Martigues on March 25, 2026, (Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images)

France released the Deyna oil tanker linked to Russia's shadow fleet after detaining it in late March, the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture announced on April 16.

The vessel was stopped by the French military on March 20 on suspicion of flying a false flag. The tanker was sailing under the Mozambican flag and had departed from Russia's Murmansk.

Russia has assembled a so-called shadow fleet since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.

The network relies on shell companies, opaque ownership structures, and frequently changing national flags to obscure ties to Moscow and bypass Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

In March, a court ordered the company operating the Deyna to pay a fine. The prefecture said the company has transferred the funds and committed to obtaining a new flag for the vessel.

French authorities added that the tanker will remain under maritime supervision during its transit until it leaves waters under French jurisdiction.

Paris has stepped up efforts to curb Russia's shadow fleet, intercepting vessels in its territorial waters in September 2025 and again in January as part of a campaign to disrupt sanction evasion.

Ukraine has welcomed these measures and repeatedly urged European allies to update legislation allowing the seizure of shadow fleet vessels and repurposing of their cargo for European security.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
RussiaFranceShadow fleetSanctionsSanctions against RussiaRussian oil
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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