Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Former Ukroboronprom official charged with state funds embezzlement

by Dinara Khalilova June 27, 2023 3:59 PM 1 min read
Law enforcement agencies notify the ex-director of an enterprise within Ukraine's defense concern Ukroboronprom of suspicion under Article 191-5 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers state property embezzlement and power abuse. (Khmelnytskyi police/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Khmelnytskyi police charged the ex-director of an enterprise within Ukraine's defense concern Ukroboronprom with embezzling almost Hr 500,000 ($13,500) of budget funds.

According to the pre-trial investigation, the suspect misused the state-owned enterprise's funds during his tenure in 2014.

If convicted, the ex-official may face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. A preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

This is not the first case when an employee of Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's main defense company, has been accused of wrongdoing.

On Feb. 1, Ukraine's Security Service detained a 48-year-old employee of Ukroboronprom, suspected of collecting data on Ukraine's military for Russia.

The suspect had allegedly collected data on Ukrainian weapons used by the Armed Forces in the east and south and prepared "reports" on the aftermath of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv.

In January, six executives of Ukroboronprom were charged with embezzlement and abuse of power.

According to the investigation, they concluded contracts to purchase low-quality equipment worth about $146,000 for the military in March 2022.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.