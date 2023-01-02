Ukroboronprom executives charged for supplying low-quality equipment to army.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau reported on Jan. 2 that it had charged six executives of Ukroboronprom, the country’s main defense company, with embezzlement and abuse of power.

According to the investigation, they concluded contracts to purchase low-quality equipment worth Hr 5.4 million (about $146,000) for the military in March 2022.

The equipment didn’t meet the quality standards but was still handed over to the military to perform combat missions, the bureau said, adding that a set of forensic examinations and other evidence confirmed the poor quality of the goods.