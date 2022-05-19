Court grants permission to arrest former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court granted a request to arrest the former president over accusations he smuggled 20 people into Russia from Donetsk Oblast in 2014 with the assistance of three helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said in a statement published to its website on May 19. Yanukovych was convicted in absentia for treason in 2019 and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He is believed to live in exile in Russia.