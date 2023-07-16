Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Fire reported at military hospital in Russia

by Alexander Khrebet July 16, 2023 10:12 PM 1 min read
The second fire within a month reported in the non-functional hospital for Russian veterans in the city of Bryansk on July 16. (Screenshot from the video)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian media on July 16 reported a fire at a non-functional military hospital in the Russian city of Bryansk.

The hospital is reportedly under construction.

Mash, a Russian Telegram channel, reported that the fire broke out following an alleged drone attack.

RIA Novosti, a state-controlled news agency, reported that construction debris was burning at the hospital.

This is the second fire reported at the site over the past month.

No casualties were reported.

Russian forces use Bryansk Oblast to attack Ukraine as it borders Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires, explosions, and alleged acts of sabotage in Russia.

Read also: This Week in Ukraine Ep. 5 – Everything we know about Ukrainian attacks inside Russia

