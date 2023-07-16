Fire reported at military hospital in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian media on July 16 reported a fire at a non-functional military hospital in the Russian city of Bryansk.

The hospital is reportedly under construction.

Mash, a Russian Telegram channel, reported that the fire broke out following an alleged drone attack.

RIA Novosti, a state-controlled news agency, reported that construction debris was burning at the hospital.

This is the second fire reported at the site over the past month.

No casualties were reported.

Russian forces use Bryansk Oblast to attack Ukraine as it borders Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires, explosions, and alleged acts of sabotage in Russia.

