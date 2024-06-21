Fire at oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast extinguished, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The fire at an oil depot in the town of Azov in Russia's Rostov Oblast has been extinguished, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasyl Golubev claimed on June 21.

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two oil depots in the Russian region overnight on June 18, a source told the Kyiv Independent.

Russian authorities reported fires at several oil storage tanks in the Russian town of Azov in southwestern Rostov Oblast earlier the same day.

According to the source, the attacks successfully targeted the oil depots Azovska and Azovnaftoprodukt, where 22 oil storage tanks were located.

Powerful fires erupted following the reported attacks. No casualties were reported.

"The SBU will continue to implement 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the economic potential of the enemy, which provides the aggressor with resources for waging war against Ukraine," the source added.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.