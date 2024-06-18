Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Rostov Oblast, Security Service of Ukraine, Drone attacks, oil refineries
SBU drones hit Russian oil depots in Rostov Oblast, source says

by Martin Fornusek June 18, 2024 12:17 PM 2 min read
A fire in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, overnight on June 18, 2024, after a reported Ukrainian drone strike against oil depots. (open sources/Telegram)
Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on June 18, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.

Russian authorities reported fires at several oil storage tanks in the Russian town of Azov in southwestern Rostov Oblast earlier the same day.

According to the source, the drone attack successfully targeted the oil depots Azovska and Azovnaftoprodukt, where 22 oil storage tanks were located. Powerful fires erupted following the reported attacks.

A fire in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, overnight on June 18, 2024, after a reported Ukrainian drone strike against oil depots. (open sources/Telegram)

"The SBU will continue to implement 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the economic potential of the enemy, which provides the aggressor with resources for waging war against Ukraine," the source added.

According to local Telegram channels, residents reported hearing explosions, and footage of the fire was shared on social media.

The source said that the blasts could be heard near the town's railway station and near the port where the oil depots are located.

Overall, the SBU carried out 20 successful attacks against Russian oil industry facilities in various regions, the source said. Other previous strikes have been linked to Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) or the Armed Forces.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
