Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery after drone strike, media reports

by Abbey Fenbert June 21, 2024 6:24 AM 1 min read
Flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A fire broke out at the Ilya oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack on the facility the morning of June 21, the Russian Telegram news channel Mash reported.

Earlier in the night, the Krasnodar Krai Operations Center reported that several districts in the region had come under a massive drone attack.

The strike on the refinery reportedly caused a 50-square-meter fire at the attack site. Two people were injured, according to preliminary reports from local police.

Authorities claimed the fire has already been extinguished.

Russian sources also reported that drones targeted a military airfield in Yeysk during the attack on Krasnodar Krai.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustain Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

Attacks on oil depots in Krasnodar Krai in May reportedly disrupted operations at two facilities, the Slavyansk-on-Kuban and Tuapse refineries.

Ukrainian drones hit one Russian oil refinery after another
Ukraine faces a challenging problem: how to stop a resurgent Moscow in its tracks long enough to rotate the troops, resupply, and fortify. Part of the answer is playing out right now in the skies over Russia. Over the past two weeks, at least dozens of Ukrainian drones reportedly struck
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Abbey Fenbert
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
