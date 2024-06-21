Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery after drone strike, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A fire broke out at the Ilya oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack on the facility the morning of June 21, the Russian Telegram news channel Mash reported.

Earlier in the night, the Krasnodar Krai Operations Center reported that several districts in the region had come under a massive drone attack.

The strike on the refinery reportedly caused a 50-square-meter fire at the attack site. Two people were injured, according to preliminary reports from local police.

Authorities claimed the fire has already been extinguished.

Russian sources also reported that drones targeted a military airfield in Yeysk during the attack on Krasnodar Krai.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustain Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

Attacks on oil depots in Krasnodar Krai in May reportedly disrupted operations at two facilities, the Slavyansk-on-Kuban and Tuapse refineries.