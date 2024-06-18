Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attacks, Rostov Oblast, oil refineries
Petroleum storage tanks on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast

by Olena Goncharova June 18, 2024 5:53 AM 1 min read
Flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Several oil storage tanks in the town of Azov in Russia's southwestern Rostov region caught fire overnight on June 18 following a drone strike, Vasily Golubev, the regional governor, said.

First responders have been dispatched to the site, according to Golubev. Nobody was hurt in the attack, he added.

The town of Azov, situated 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) from the Azov Sea, is home to 81,924 people. Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine to the southeast.

Reports of drone attacks against the region's oil infrastructure have increased in spring 2024. On June 14, a drone attack in the city of Morozovsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast caused a fire and disruptions to the local power supply.

Kyiv officials say these attacks are carried out to undermine Russia's military operations and retaliate against Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian drones target industrial facilities in 3 Russian regions
Key developments on June 17: * Ukrainian drones attack metallurgical plant, other facilities in 3 Russian regions, source says * Ukraine hits 15 Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea over past 2 months, military says * Time will play in Ukraine’s favor once F-16s and more Western aid ar…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
