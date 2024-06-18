Petroleum storage tanks on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several oil storage tanks in the town of Azov in Russia's southwestern Rostov region caught fire overnight on June 18 following a drone strike, Vasily Golubev, the regional governor, said.

First responders have been dispatched to the site, according to Golubev. Nobody was hurt in the attack, he added.

The town of Azov, situated 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) from the Azov Sea, is home to 81,924 people. Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine to the southeast.

Reports of drone attacks against the region's oil infrastructure have increased in spring 2024. On June 14, a drone attack in the city of Morozovsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast caused a fire and disruptions to the local power supply.

Kyiv officials say these attacks are carried out to undermine Russia's military operations and retaliate against Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.