Fire breaks out at Polish manufacturer supplying drones to Ukraine

A fire broke out on Aug. 31 at a factory in the Polish city of Skarzysko-Kamienna that manufactures drone components, with investigators not ruling out arson, the Polish media reported.

The fire at the WB Electronics plant in south-central Poland broke out at around 12:23 a.m. local time and was brought under control in under two hours. No injuries were reported.

WB Electronics, one of Poland's leading defense manufacturers, produces drones used by the Polish and Ukrainian militaries. The plant affected by the fire specializes in producing pumps for drones, according to Polish Radio.

The incident is under investigation by the Polish police and the Internal Security Agency (ABW). Investigators have not ruled out that the incident may be the result of arson, but have urged caution against spreading unverified claims about the cause.

The Polish media wrote that a surveillance camera captured an unidentified individual entering the facility through the fence. An intrusion alarm was set off a few minutes after the fire.

WB Electronics was selected as one of the founding members of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance, whose main stated goal is to strengthen joint security and encourage the "development of new drone and counter-drone technologies."

The news comes as Western officials raise alarm over the rising cases of sabotage and arson across Europe, with many cases linked to Moscow. In Slovakia, three individuals were arrested in a plot to set fire to a Ukrainian-owned factory producing advanced surveillance drones on Aug. 25.