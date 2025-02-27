The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Finland to provide Ukraine with $691 in military equipment

by Dmytro Basmat February 27, 2025 6:12 AM 2 min read
Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland on April 4, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Antti Hamalainen/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
Finland announced on Feb. 26 that it would provide 660 million euros ($691 million) in military equipment for Ukraine, supplying the embattled country with domestically-produced equipment.

The announcement did not provide detail as to what kind of equipment or weaponry the country will provide Ukraine, but will focus "on Ukraine’s critical needs," according to a news release Finland's Defense Ministry.

"The products will be delivered to Ukraine as part of future material aid packages," the news release added, without specifying a timeline.

The announcement marks a shift in how the country delivers weaponry and equipment to Ukraine, having previously donated from the country's surplus stocks. Under the new framework, Finland will order new military products from domestic defense companies to be sent to Ukraine.

"With this new support program, Finnish companies and expertise will play a central role in supporting Ukraine," the news release read. "These measures will strengthen both Ukraine's chances for a just peace and the long-term resilience of Finland’s security industry and supply chain."

The announcement comes amid new scrutiny surrounding Europe's role in supporting Ukraine in the wake of shifting U.S. policy towards Russia.

European leaders have scrambled to deliver military support to Ukraine as the U.S., under the Trump administration, races to make a peace deal with Moscow. When U.S. and Russian officials met in Riyadh on Feb. 18 for preliminary talks on ending the war, EU officials feared Europe was being shut out of the peace process altogether.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants Europe to play a greater role in supporting Ukraine's financial and defense needs, but his administration has sent mixed signals as to whether Europeans are welcome in the negotiations process.

Since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion, Finland has provided Ukraine with 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in defense aid.

On Feb. 24, the day marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Nordic countries Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, announced additional aid funding for Ukraine — with Finland providing 4.5 million euros ($4.7 million) through the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU) for 2025-2027 to support Ukraine's resilience and stability.

Nordic countries to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian, military, energy aid
The Nordic governments’ statements coincided with their leaders’ visits to Kyiv on the anniversary of the beginning of the all-out war.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova


Author: Dmytro Basmat
US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.