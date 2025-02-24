Nordic countries to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian, military, energy aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland will allocate additional humanitarian, military, and energy aid to Ukraine, the governments announced on Feb. 24, the day marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Nordic governments' statements coincided with their leaders' visits to Kyiv on the anniversary of the beginning of the all-out war.

Denmark will allocate 405 million Danish kroner ($56.8 million) for humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, the Danish Foreign Ministry announced.

The situation in Ukraine is still "very serious," the ministry said, adding that nearly 13 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance in 2025, according to the U.N.

The new aid package will be split into two halves. One-half of the financial assistance will be earmarked for humanitarian aid and will go to "basic aid such as food, medicine, water and shelter for Ukrainians in the most affected areas." The other half will be used for reconstruction efforts.

The latest package will bring Denmark's total humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion to more than 1 billion Danish kroner (over $140 million). Denmark's military assistance to Ukraine over this period has totaled about $7.5 billion, the statement read.

Norway will provide 12.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.1 billion) to Ukraine, which will be used for humanitarian aid and energy security, among other spheres, according to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

These funds are part of the allocation approved by the Norwegian parliament last November for the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine in 2025.

Norway has so far allocated 35 billion Norwegian kroner ($3 billion) under this program, 12.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.1 billion) of which are dedicated to civilian expenditures and another 22.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($2 billion) for military support.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kroner (over $113 million). The funds are part of an aid package worth 13.5 billion Swedish kroner ($1.2 billion), which was announced in January.

"For the past three years, the Ukrainian people have been fighting for freedom and security — theirs and ours," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X, marking his visit to Kyiv.

"Today, we are announcing 100 million euros ($105 million) to support Ukraine's air defenses. Strengthening Ukraine's capability to defend itself against Russian aggression also increases our security," Kristersson added.

Finland, for its part, is providing 4.5 million euros ($4.7 million) through the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU) for 2025-2027 to support Ukraine's resilience and stability, the Finnish Foreign Ministry announced.

"Rebuilding Ukraine and supporting basic services will contribute to the country's resilience, which is also needed to achieve lasting peace," Finnish Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio said.

Finland provided 4.3 million euros ($4.5 million) for the fund between 2022 and 2024. Over this period, the PFRU implemented 577 recovery projects, helped 2 million people access basic services, implemented media campaigns, and supported mental health services in eastern and southern Ukraine, the statement read.