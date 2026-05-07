Fact-check: No, a Ukrainian drone didn't hit a passenger train in Latvia

A false claim circulating online alleged that a "Ukrainian drone" struck a passenger train in Latvia, as disinformation actors seek to sow confusion amid recent aerial incidents.

The disinformation emerged the same day after Latvia confirmed that unidentified drones entered Latvia's airspace from the direction of Russia on May 7, with two crashing on Latvian territory.

Anonymous social media accounts falsely alleged that a "Ukrainian drone" hit a train on the Riga-Daugavpils railway line, sharing a video of a carriage on fire.

The video captured an incident from the Nīcgale–Vabole section of the line on the evening of May 5, when a train caught fire due to what Latvian authorities suspect was engine damage.

About 60 passengers were evacuated, with no injuries reported. No drone incidents were reported on May 5.

Latvian police on May 7 refuted the claims that the train was hit by a drone as "deliberately disseminated false information."

The claim circulated online in both Russian and English, alleging that passengers were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements and that those who refused were "taken away."

Screenshots of posts spreading false claims about a "Ukrainian drone" hitting a passenger train in Latvia. (The Kyiv Independent)

"We urge residents to critically assess information available on the internet and to rely only on official sources of information," the Latvian police said.

According to Latvian authorities, the origin of the drones that entered Latvia's airspace on the morning of May 7 can be confirmed only after a full investigation.

One of the drones crashed near an oil storage facility in the eastern city of Rezekne, near the Russian border. The other crashed drone is yet to be found.

Latvian authorities have not ruled out that the drone, which was allegedly carrying a warhead, may have been a stray Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used to attack Russia.

A Latvian military official noted that AI-fitted long-range drones are often programmed to seek pre-determined targets, which may be why one of them aimed at oil tanks similar to those found in Russia.

Finland and the Baltic states have previously reported drones — possibly of Ukrainian origin —straying into their airspace during Ukrainian strikes on Russia.

The European governments emphasized that, regardless of the drones' origin, responsibility for the situation lies with Russia as the aggressor in the war.

Kyiv has also suggested that Russia may be intentionally diverting Ukrainian UAVs into NATO territory to spark tensions between Ukraine and its allies.

Russian propaganda has already sought to twist similar incidents in the past, accusing the Baltic countries of allowing Ukrainian drones to fly over their territory. The Baltic governments have denied the claims.

Editor's note: This article was published as part of the Fighting Against Conspiracy and Trolls (FACT) project, an independent, non-partisan hub launched in mid-2025 under the umbrella of the EU Digital Media Observatory (EDMO). Click here to follow the latest stories from our hub on disinformation.