Explosions reportedly rock Russia's Khanskaya military airfield

Explosions reportedly rocked the Khanskaya military airfield near the southern Russian city of Maykop as air defenses were engaged early on Dec. 29.

Local residents reported explosions within the city and an attack on the nearby airfield, according to independent outlet Astra.

Maykop is located approximately 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Ukraine and about 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens reportedly went off in Russia's western Tula Oblast amid the threat of a ballistic missile attack, Telegram channel ExileNova+ reported.

The claims could not be independently verified, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

Kyiv regularly strikes Russian military targets in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

On Dec. 25, Ukraine's Air Force struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast using U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, the General Staff said.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed explosions in Novoshakhtinsk but did not identify which facility was hit.

On Dec. 14, a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod caused "serious damage" to local infrastructure, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

"As a result of the bombardment, there is serious damage to the engineering infrastructure," he said on social media. "Emergency and operational services are engaged in eliminating the consequences."