KI logo
War

Explosions reportedly rock Russia's Khanskaya military airfield

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Explosions reportedly rock Russia's Khanskaya military airfield
Illustrative image: The aircraft Il-78M-90A with the registration RF-78741 at Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield in Ulyanovsk, Russia, in July 2018. (RussianPlanes)

Explosions reportedly rocked the Khanskaya military airfield near the southern Russian city of Maykop as air defenses were engaged early on Dec. 29.

Local residents reported explosions within the city and an attack on the nearby airfield, according to independent outlet Astra.

Maykop is located approximately 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Ukraine and about 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens reportedly went off in Russia's western Tula Oblast amid the threat of a ballistic missile attack, Telegram channel ExileNova+ reported.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The claims could not be independently verified, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

Kyiv regularly strikes Russian military targets in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

On Dec. 25, Ukraine's Air Force struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast using U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, the General Staff said.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed explosions in Novoshakhtinsk but did not identify which facility was hit.

Become a member – go ad‑free

On Dec. 14, a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod caused "serious damage" to local infrastructure, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

"As a result of the bombardment, there is serious damage to the engineering infrastructure," he said on social media. "Emergency and operational services are engaged in eliminating the consequences."

read also

Ukraine war latest: Trump calls Putin, then welcomes Zelensky, as peace negotiations continue in Florida
Key developments on Dec. 28-29: * Trump holds call with Putin just before scheduled meeting with Zelensky * ‘I have no deadlines’ — Zelensky, Trump hold talks in Florida to discuss an end to Russia’s war * ‘It was horrifying, like an earthquake’ – Kyiv recovering from mass Russian attack that left 2 killed, 32 injured, ahead of peace talks * Top anti-Putin Russian commander killed fighting for Ukraine * Russia aims to recruit over 400,000 soldiers in 2026, Ukraine’s military intelligence c
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
UkraineRussiaExplosion in RussiaAir defenseAir Base
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, December 29
Video
Ukraine This Year: a year of stalled peace and escalating war.

In this year-end wrap-up of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur looks back at the moments that defined 2025, the fourth year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine — from stalled peace efforts and escalating Russian attacks to mass anti-corruption protests and political upheaval at home.

Sunday, December 28
Show More

Editors' Picks