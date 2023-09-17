Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Explosions reported in Sevastopol, Russian sources report drone attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 17, 2023 11:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in the port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on the evening of Sept. 17, local media and Telegram channels reported.

According to an unnamed Ukrainian intelligence source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, the explosions were part of a joint operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and the country's navy.

Local Crimean Telegram channel “Krymksy Veter” reported that explosions reportedly were heard in an area known to be near the location of Russian radio intelligence and air defense facilities.

According to local sources, ambulances reportedly rushed to Fiolent with their sirens on.

Shortly after the attack, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that two Ukrainian drones over the southwestern part of Crimea were downed by local air defense.

On Sept. 13, Ukraine's military intelligence informed that a strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure.

Two Russian vessels undergoing repairs at the Sevmorzavod repair facility sustained what was likely to be irreversible damage from the attack, satellite images later showed.

Moscow claimed at the time that Ukrainian forces launched 10 cruise missiles and three marine drones against the Crimean shipyard.

Ukraine war latest: Strike on shipyard in occupied Sevastopol damages 2 Russian vessels
Key developments on Sept. 13: * Strike on shipyard in occupied Sevastopol damages 2 Russian vessels * US General: First Ukrainian pilots to likely complete F-16 training in 3 months * Germany delivers 20 Marder armored vehicles, other aid to Ukraine * Kim Jong Un praises Russia’s war, toasts to…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.