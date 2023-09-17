Explosions reported in Sevastopol, Russian sources report drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in the port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on the evening of Sept. 17, local media and Telegram channels reported.

According to an unnamed Ukrainian intelligence source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, the explosions were part of a joint operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and the country's navy.

Local Crimean Telegram channel “Krymksy Veter” reported that explosions reportedly were heard in an area known to be near the location of Russian radio intelligence and air defense facilities.

According to local sources, ambulances reportedly rushed to Fiolent with their sirens on.

Shortly after the attack, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that two Ukrainian drones over the southwestern part of Crimea were downed by local air defense.

On Sept. 13, Ukraine's military intelligence informed that a strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure.

Two Russian vessels undergoing repairs at the Sevmorzavod repair facility sustained what was likely to be irreversible damage from the attack, satellite images later showed.

Moscow claimed at the time that Ukrainian forces launched 10 cruise missiles and three marine drones against the Crimean shipyard.





