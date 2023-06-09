Explosions reported in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions have been reported in the occupied Henichesk district of Kherson Oblast, the exiled Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote on June 9.

According to Fedorov, a dining room in a local resort facility was impacted by the explosion.

Open-source investigator Benjamin Pittet shared footage and geolocation of the alleged strike on Twitter, claiming it affected the military headquarters that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited in April.

Shchaslyvtseve lies on the Arabat Spit between Kherson Oblast and Crimea.