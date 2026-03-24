Russia large-scale missile, drone attack on Ukrainian cities, strikes on apartment buildings kill 4, injure 21

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on multiple Ukrainian cities overnight on March 24, killing at least four people and injuring 21 others, local officials reported.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with 392 drones, 250 of which were Shahed-type drones, seven Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles, five Iskander-K cruise missiles, and four X-59/69/31 guided air-to-ground missiles.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted 365 out of the 392 drones, and 25 missiles launched by Russia overnight. Six missiles and 27 drones struck 22 locations, and debris from downed drones was also recorded at 10 sites.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Poltava and Zaporizhzhia beginning just before 3 a.m. local time, according to Telegram monitoring channels, amid an incoming Russian missile attack. Ukraine's Air Force first warned of incoming Russian ballistic missiles around 2:45 a.m. local time.

Further rounds of explosions were also heard in the country's far-western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast around 4:30 a.m., public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported that Russia launched a combined, large-scale attack on energy infrastructure in several regions. As a result, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts were without electricity on the morning of March 24.

Poltava and Zaporizhzhia oblasts suffered the highest number of civilian casualties.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that at least one person was killed and five others injured in the overnight attack, including a drone attack on the city. Later in the morning, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that nine people were injured in the strike.

Fedorov said that six apartment buildings, two homes, and an unspecified "industrial infrastructure facility" sustained damage and caught fire in the attack.

In Poltava, regional Governor Vitaliy Dyakivnych reported that several residential buildings, as well as a hotel, had sustained damage in the attack. He later added that two people were killed and 12 injured, including a 5-year-old child, who is currently in intensive care.

Later in the morning of March 24, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said a man was killed after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kherson.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 24, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration) The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 24, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration)

Air raid alerts were issued in nearly all of Ukraine's oblasts overnight, with Russian drones targeting various regions of the country — including reports of drones flying in the country's far-western regions.

Poland's Air Force said it scrambled Polish and allied fighter jets to protect Polish airspace amid the attack.

Earlier in the night, explosions also rang out in Kyiv amid a drone attack on the capital. Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing multiple blasts beginning around 12:30 a.m. local time.

Local authorities confirmed that air defense systems are active and urged residents to seek shelter.

In Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terehov said that a drone crashed in an open field in the city without detonating or casausing damage.

Similarly, no reports of damage were reported in Kyiv or in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 24, that recovery efforts are ongoing following the massive Russian attack.

He added that the number of drones and missiles launched, show that "more protection is needed to save lives from Russian strikes."

"It is important to continue supporting Ukraine. It is important that all agreements on air defense are implemented on time. And it is important that Europe is able to produce the necessary number of air defense missiles to protect itself against any threats," Zelensky wrote on X.

The attack comes just hours after Zelensky warned of an imminent mass attack by Russian forces, citing Ukrainian intelligence reports.

In his evening address, Zelensky suggested the potential strike could take place late on Monday but did not provide further details on timing or possible targets.

Russia last launched a large-scale missile and drone attack against Ukraine in the early hours of March 14. Over the winter months, Russia frequently targeted civilian infrastructure in an attempt to freeze Ukraine into submission.