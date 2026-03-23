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'Russians may be preparing a massive strike,' Zelensky says

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
'Russians may be preparing a massive strike,' Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his nightly video address on March 23, 2026. (President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 23 that Ukrainian intelligence believes Russian forces may be preparing a new, large-scale attack, and urged citizens to remain alert for air raid warnings.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelensky suggested the potential strike could take place on Monday but did not provide further details on timing or possible targets.

"Please pay attention to air raid alerts today," Zelensky urged. "There is information from our intelligence that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike."

He added that air defense units had already received the necessary orders.

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"Please take care of yourselves and of Ukraine," he said.

Russian forces have regularly attacked Ukrainian cities and civilian areas throughout the war.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks killed at least seven civilians and wounded at least 17 others across several regions, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched more than 251 drones overnight, with 234 intercepted by air defense systems.

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Volodymyr ZelenskyRussian attackUkraineCivilian casualtiesAir defenseRussian armed forces
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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