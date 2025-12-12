Explosions reported at Russian oil refinery amid possible drone attack

Explosions were reported in Russia's Saratov Oblast overnight on Dec. 13 amid a possible drone attack on an oil refinery.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram that the region faced a threat of a drone strike, though he did not confirm damage or casualties. Several Telegram channels published images and videos, shared by local residents, that appeared to show explosions at the Saratov oil refinery.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the strike or the authenticity of the footage.

The Saratov refinery is located in southwestern Russia, about 150 kilometers (100 miles) from the border with Kazakhstan and nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the front line in Ukraine.

The facility is owned by Russian state oil giant Rosneft and has a processing capacity of about 140,000 barrels of crude per day, producing more than 20 petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and bitumen.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the refinery this fall, with strikes reported on Nov. 14 and Nov. 28.

Ukraine regularly launches long-range drone strikes against industrial and military sites inside Russia, with oil refineries among frequent targets as they fund and supply Moscow's war effort.