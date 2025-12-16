Explosions reported in Kyiv as Russian drones attack Ukraine's capital

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv late on Dec. 16 during a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's capital.

Air defenses are operating in the Obolonskyi district as explosions rock the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported.

Explosions were first reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground at 10:52 p.m. local time.

Russia regularly strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure as it continues to wage its war despite U.S. efforts to broker an end to hostilities.

Late on Dec. 8, Sumy was left without power following Russian attacks on the northeastern city.

Over a dozen drones hit sites across the city within the span of half an hour, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said in a Telegram post.

Overnight on Dec. 6, a Russian mass missile and drone attack hammered Ukraine's energy infrastructure, hitting substations, generation facilities, and disconnecting one of the power lines that supplies the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russia struck the Pechenihy water reservoir dam in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 7, forcing a traffic closure on the site's roadway, Pechenihy Mayor Oleksandr Husarov reported.