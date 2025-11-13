0 out of 25,000

Thursday, November 13, 2025
War

Explosions in Russia's Oryol Oblast following reported Ukrainian missile and drone attacks

by Sonya Bandouil
Explosions in the sky over Russia's Oryol Oblast during a reported attack on Nov. 13, 2025. (Supernova+/Telegram)

Explosions were reported in the Russian city of Oryol overnight on Nov. 13 as authorities simultaneously declared missile and drone threats in the region, according to local residents and Russian media.

A brief shelter-in-place alert was issued around 4:30 a.m., followed by loud noises and strong blasts that residents captured on video, including footage of debris falling into a residential area.

Local online communities said air defense systems were active and claimed several aerial targets were destroyed, while residents reported unidentified drones in the sky.

"Several cars and the windows of balconies in apartment buildings and private homes were damaged," Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov wrote. "At this time, there is no information about casualties."

A video purporting to show an attack on Russia's Oryol Oblast overnight on Nov. 13, 2025 (Supernova+/Telegram)

Oryol has multiple oil depots and a military base used to launch Shahed drones toward Ukraine. The region lies roughly 150 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Ukraine regularly targets military and industrial facilities in Russia and in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

On Nov. 11, Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Russia's city of Orsk, Orenburg Oblast. According to the General Staff, the attack targeted Orsknefteorgsintez, a refinery that produces over 30 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and oils.

