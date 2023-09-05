Ex-Supreme Court chief's bail reduced for a second time

This audio is created with AI assistance

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine on Sept. 5 further reduced the bail for Vsevolod Kniazev, an ex-head of the Supreme Court, from Hr 75 million ($2 million) to Hr 55 million ($1.5 million) in a bribery case.

This is the second reduction in Kniazev's bail.

In May the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to release Kniazev from custody but reduced the bail from Hr 107.3 million ($2.9 million) to Hr 75 million ($2 million).

Kniazev was charged with accepting a $2.7 million bribe in May. He was dismissed from his position through a vote of no confidence.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported in August that Ukrainian businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago had been charged with bribing Kniazev.