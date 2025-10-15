KI logo
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
War

Evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv Oblast as Russian forces advance near Kupiansk

2 min read
by Tania Myronyshena
Civilians board volunteer vehicles for evacuation from frontline areas of the border Kupiansk district on August 1, 2025 in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine (Mykyta Kuznetsov/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Authorities in Kharkiv Oblast have expanded the mandatory evacuation zone for families with children in the Kupiansk district amid intensified Russian assaults, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 14.

The decision mandates the forced evacuation of families from 40 settlements across the area. In total, 601 children from 409 families are to be relocated to safer areas.

"This decision comes in response to the deteriorating security situation near Kupiansk," Syniehubov said.

On Oct. 15, the military monitoring group DeepState reported that Russian forces had captured the village of Myrne in Kupiansk district and were advancing toward the nearby village of Ivanivka.

Kupiansk itself has become a focal point of Russia’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. Since Sept. 28, it has been closed to civilians due to ongoing combat operations and the threat of Russian sabotage groups.

"Over the past few weeks, the situation has worsened. The enemy has begun clearing operations, and our positions have gradually been lost. Some were simply destroyed by artillery and drones," DeepState wrote on Oct. 14.

Russian gains in the Kupiansk sector follow similar advances reported in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Tania Myronyshena

Tania Myronyshena is an intern at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously written articles about culture and history for media outlets such as Ukrainer, Mediamaker, and Wonderzine. She has a bachelor's degree in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

