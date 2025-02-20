Skip to content
News Feed, European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, Kyiv, Ukraine
Edit post

EU's Costa, von der Leyen to visit Kyiv on Feb. 24

by Martin Fornusek February 20, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read
Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, attended a European Council Meeting on Dec. 19, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war, Costa announced on Feb. 20.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to hold a summit for Ukraine's partners in Kyiv on Feb. 24 to discuss the next joint steps on peace and security.

The visit aims to reaffirm the EU's "support to the heroic Ukrainian people and to the democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelensky," Costa said on X.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump denounced Zelensky as a "dictator without elections," reiterating Kremlin talking points about the Ukrainian president's legitimacy.

Trump's comments cast doubt on his future commitment to Ukraine, sparking discussions in European capitals on how to step up support for Kyiv if Washington withdraws.

Trump calls Zelensky ‘dictator,’ warns of Ukraine’s demise without elections
“A dictator without elections, Zelensky better move fast, or he won’t have a country left,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Martin Fornusek
8:47 AM

European leaders back Zelensky after Trump's accusations.

"Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's merciless war of aggression for almost three years... And it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky's democratic legitimacy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.
9:43 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
