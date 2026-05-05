European Commission opens call for proposals to join EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance

The European Commission announced the launch of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance on May 5 to strengthen unmanned aerial and counter-drone capabilities using Ukraine's frontline experience, with work under way to form its inaugural board, according to a statement.

Russia's war against Ukraine has reshaped perceptions of modern warfare, particularly the use of drones in battlefield operations and long-range strikes, and has raised broader security concerns across Europe.

"Recent repeated violations of the airspace of EU member states have shown the urgency of creating a flexible, agile and state of the art European capacity to counter unmanned aerial vehicles," the European Commission said.

The EU-Ukraine drone defense initiative is framed as a comprehensive response to evolving threats, intended to deliver coordinated protection across all EU member states, the statement said.

The project is designed to bring together participants from EU member states, the European Economic Area (EEA), the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and Ukraine.

The initiative seeks to strengthen support for national efforts by deepening engagement with industry and accelerating the uptake of innovative technologies, the European Commission said.

The selection of legal entities with relevant expertise is under way to establish the alliance's inaugural board, which will set strategic priorities and engage with member states' capability coalitions.

Founding members will be drawn from candidates in the EU and Ukraine with experience in defence drone technologies. The alliance is expected to become operational in the coming months, with applications open until May 25, 2026.

The European Commission presented an action plan in February 2026 to address the growing threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles to EU security.

The action plan was designed to support member states through coordinated measures that complement national efforts, focusing on key priorities including enhanced readiness, expanded detection capabilities, coordinated response, and strengthened EU defence capacity.

The European Commission also presented the EU's defence "roadmap" on Oct. 16, 2025, identifying Ukraine as a key component of the bloc's defence readiness and outlining plans to establish a drone alliance with Ukraine.

"The strongest security guarantee is a strong Ukrainian defence industry and a strong Ukrainian army. So, here we also set milestones, including establishing a drone alliance with Ukraine by early next year," Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, said on Oct. 16.