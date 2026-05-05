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Breaking: EU votes in support of Nuremberg-style tribunal for Russia

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by Chris Powers
Breaking: EU votes in support of Nuremberg-style tribunal for Russia
For illustrative purposes: Officers of the War Crimes Prosecutor's Office and police officers investigate war crimes committed by the Russian occupying forces on the local civilian population in the basements and rooms of Ukrainian penitentiary buildings on Jan. 4, 2023, in Kherson, Ukraine. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and more information will be added as it comes in.

EU ministers voted through on May 5 for the bloc to formally join a Council of Europe court that will prosecute Russia's leaders for its illegal war against Ukraine, three EU officials confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

The Special Tribunal being set up will prosecute Russia for the same crime of aggression that Nazi German leaders were found guilty of in the Nuremberg trials at the end of World War II.

The Special Tribunal plays an important role because no other court has a legal mandate to prosecute the international crime of starting a war of aggression.

Legal scholar Philippe Sands already advocated in 2022 for a special tribunal to hold Russia accountable for the same crime, which was agreed on in principle by the Council of Europe in May 2025.

Following that, efforts to operationalize the special tribunal commenced. The Netherlands expressed its interest in hosting the court, and the EU provided funding to support evidence-gathering and other preparatory work ahead of the tribunal's full establishment.

Once up and running, key Russian leadership figures, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will face charges. It is also possible that the court's remit could go beyond Russia and include other countries that have joined Moscow's war against Ukraine, such as Belarus and North Korea.

The tribunal already has significantly more than the 16 backers required to make it a reality, which means that the Council of Europe will be able to announce concrete progress when foreign ministers of the 46 member countries meet in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on May 15.

The Ukrainian government expects that the special tribunal will be fully operational in 2027.

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Chris Powers

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He is tasked with reporting on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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