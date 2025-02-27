Rutte announces NATO allies will provide Ukraine with billions more in aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has announced that alliance members are ramping up their defense investments and preparing additional financial support for Ukraine. His remarks came after a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 27.

"Great to talk with Donald Trump. US & NATO are getting stronger. NATO Allies are moving quickly to invest more in defense. Big increases announced & others to follow," Rutte said in a post on X.

He also emphasized NATO's continued support for Ukraine, adding that "on Ukraine, Allies are preparing billions more in aid and contributions to security guarantees."

Rutte’s comments signal a concerted effort by NATO members to bolster collective defense and sustain military assistance to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

Rutte previously said that Europe is prepared to take the lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. His statement, posted on X on Feb. 17, followed a Paris summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, where European leaders gathered ahead of upcoming U.S.-Russia talks on ending the war.

"Europe is ready and willing to step up. To lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Ready and willing to invest a lot more in our security. The details will need to be decided, but the commitment is clear," he added.