Finland announces $217 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland has announced its 28th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at approximately 200 million euros ($217.4 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on March 13.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed that the package includes artillery ammunition, citing Ukraine's urgent need for such supplies.

"There is broad political support and national unanimity on the issue of assistance to Ukraine," Hakkanen said.

The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump urges Europe to take greater responsibility for Ukraine's security while sending mixed signals on whether European allies should be involved in peace negotiations.

During a meeting with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Hakkanen signed a memorandum of understanding on deepening defense cooperation. The agreement covers defense materiel, intelligence sharing, research and innovation, and munitions production.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Finland has provided Ukraine with 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in defense aid.

On Feb. 26, Helsinki pledged an additional 660 million euros ($691 million) in military assistance, including domestically produced equipment.