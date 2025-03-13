The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Finland announces $217 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 13, 2025 1:15 PM 1 min read
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen addresses members of the media ahead of a demonstration of border crossing by Swedish and Finnish troops as part of the NATO Nordic Response 24 military exercise on March 9, 2024, on the Finnish side of the Kivilompolo border crossing between Finland and Norway, located above the Arctic Circle. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland has announced its 28th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at approximately 200 million euros ($217.4 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on March 13.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed that the package includes artillery ammunition, citing Ukraine's urgent need for such supplies.

"There is broad political support and national unanimity on the issue of assistance to Ukraine," Hakkanen said.

The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump urges Europe to take greater responsibility for Ukraine's security while sending mixed signals on whether European allies should be involved in peace negotiations.

During a meeting with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Hakkanen signed a memorandum of understanding on deepening defense cooperation. The agreement covers defense materiel, intelligence sharing, research and innovation, and munitions production.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Finland has provided Ukraine with 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in defense aid.

On Feb. 26, Helsinki pledged an additional 660 million euros ($691 million) in military assistance, including domestically produced equipment.

Rheinmetall prepared to supply arms for possible Ukraine peacekeeping mission
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said the company could provide “more than 2,000 items” for such a mission, including tanks, armored vehicles, electronic warfare systems, reconnaissance drones, and satellite technology for monitoring a potential ceasefire line.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
