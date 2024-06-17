Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
News Feed, Sports
Euro 2024: Romania crushes Ukraine 0:3 in first game at tournament

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 17, 2024 5:58 PM 1 min read
Oleksandr Tymchyk and Artem Dovbyk of Ukraine look dejected as they react after defeat to Romania during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Romania and Ukraine at Munich Football Arena on June 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Romania defeated the Ukrainian national football team at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, three goals to none.

Nicolae Stanciu opened the score on the 29th minute followed by goals by Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus on the 53rd and 57th minutes.

Ukraine's first shot on target came on the 77th minute.

The group stage match between Romania and Ukraine took place at the Munich Football Arena and was the first for both sides in the tournament.

As part of the group stage, Ukraine will face Slovakia on June 21 and Belgium on June 26.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
