'Not acceptable' — EU rebukes Zelensky over Orban 'threat'

The EU and the Hungarian political opposition on March 6 criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent comments toward Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calling them a threat.

The pushback comes after Zelensky implied he would give Ukrainian soldiers Orban's "address" so they could speak to him "in their own language," as tensions escalated between Kyiv and Budapest over disruptions to Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline.

Orban has accused Ukraine of intentionally withholding transit and, in response, blocked EU sanctions against Russia and a 90-billion-euro ($105 billion) loan for Ukraine, promising to "break" what he described as a Ukrainian oil blockade "by force."

Peter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza Party that hopes to unseat Orban in the parliamentary elections in April, urged EU leadership to "sever all ties with Ukraine until President Zelensky clarifies his words and apologizes to all Hungarian citizens for his statements."

"Today, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky threatened Viktor Orban. Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off gas supplies to all of Hungary," Magyar said at a rally.

"Neither Ukraine nor Russia can blackmail the sovereign EU and NATO member Hungary."

Brussels has also rebuked Zelensky over his remarks and called for de-escalation.

European Council President Antonio Costa is working to "dial down the tensions between Hungary and Ukraine" and to find a way to advance the 90-billion-euro loan, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent.

"Escalation of rhetoric by all sides is not helping our goals, and the type of language used yesterday by President Zelensky is not acceptable. There must be no threat against EU member states," the official added, noting that Costa is in regular contact with both leaders.

The comments echo those of European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill, who said Zelensky's language was "not acceptable" and urged both sides to "dial down" rhetoric.

Tensions between Ukraine and Hungary continue to surge after Budapest detained and expelled seven Ukrainian employees of a state bank transporting cash and gold via Hungary.

Hungarian authorities linked their detention to suspicions of money laundering activities.

Ukraine has blasted the move as "state terrorism" and "hostage-taking," threatening to respond with sanctions.