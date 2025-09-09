EU delivers 80% of promised shells to Ukraine, chief diplomat says

The European Union has fulfilled 80% of its plan to supply Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament on Sept. 9.

"We aim for 100% by October," Kallas said. "This is all so that Ukraine can defend itself, can defend its civilians, and push back the aggression."

The joint initiative, first proposed by Kallas, is part of wider EU efforts to sustain Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion. When Kallas last reported on April 3, the EU had secured only around half of the needed amount from member states.

The ammunition plan is tied to a broader 40-billion-euro ($45.6 billion) defense fund for Ukraine, though the larger proposal has yet to win full consensus among EU leaders.

According to Kallas, since February 2022, EU members have provided Ukraine with nearly 169 billion euros ($200 billion) in overall aid, including more than 63 billion euros ($74 billion) in military support.

"Ukraine's bravery, backed up by international support, has already prevented Russia from achieving its military goals. But it is not enough," she said. "The only option we have is to: pile more pressure on Russia; provide more support to Ukraine; and prepare for the day after."

Ukraine has also received 1 million large-caliber rounds this year through a separate Czech-led initiative, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Aug. 13. Czech opposition leaders have threatened to suspend the effort if they win parliamentary elections in October.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Aug. 27 that Europe now produces six times more artillery shells annually than two years ago, showing a quick growth of its defense industry.

The Financial Times reported earlier that European defense firms are scaling up three times faster than before Russia's full-scale invasion.